Portland man, now accused of killing 4 women, pleaded guilty to assault in Baker County in 2004 and 2008

A Portland man who pleaded guilty to assault in Baker County three times, in 2004 and 2008, is accused of killing four women in the Portland area in 2022 and 2023.

Jesse Lee Calhoun, 40, was indicted in May 2024 in the deaths of Charity Lynn Perry, 24, Bridget Webster, 31, and JoAnna Speaks, 32.

A new indictment, issued Tuesday, Aug. 5, added a fourth murder charge. Calhoun is accused of killing Kristin Smith, 22, in November 2022. Her skull was found in Portland in February 2023.

Calhoun pleaded not guilty to the first indictment in Multnomah County Circuit Court in June 2024. He is in the Inverness Jail in Portland.

According to court records, Calhoun was arrested in Baker County in July 2003 and charged with second-degree assault and third-degree assault. He pleaded guilty on June 21, 2004, to third-degree assault. The other charge was dismissed in plea agreement. He was sentenced to 10 days in jail.

Calhoun was arrested in December 2007 in Baker County and charged with strangulation, harassment and fourth-degree assault. He pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault on May 9, 2008. The other charges were dismissed in a plea agreement.

Calhoun was then arrested in June 2008 and charged with second-degree kidnapping, fourth-degree assault and harassment. He pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault on Oct. 10, 2008. The other charges were dismissed in a plea agreement.

All of Calhoun’s criminal charges since 2008 have been in Multnomah County, according to court records.

Calhoun was an inmate at the Snake River Correctional Facility in Ontario when he police named him as a person of interest in the rash of murders in Portland in 2023.

Calhoun was sentenced to four years in state prison after he was convicted in 2019 for assaulting a Portland police officer and for burglary and car theft.

He had served about half of the sentence when then-Gov. Kate Brown commuted his sentence in 2021 for his work on a prison work crew that fought wildfires.