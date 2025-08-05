ODFW temporarily lifts bag limits, allows anglers to use dip nets in Thief Valley Reservoir

Anglers with a taste for rainbow trout have a chance to fill their freezers with fillets from a Union County reservoir over the next several weeks, and they won’t need a rod and reel to do it.

Although that traditional method will be an option as usual at Thief Valley Reservoir.

The reservoir several miles east of North Powder is forecast to be drained by the end of August, and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, starting Aug. 1, is allowing anglers to use dip nets — or even their hands, for those with nimble fingers — to nab trout and warmwater fish in the receding reservoir.

The agency has also temporarily suspended daily catch and fish possession limits.

All the changes are in effect through Sept. 30.

Anglers with a valid two-rod validation can use any number of rods at Thief Valley through that day.

“Anglers can really help us put these fish to good use by getting out there and catching some fish,” said Ethan Brandt, ODFW district fish biologist in La Grande. “It’s unfortunate that the reservoir will go dry, but opening up the fishery is the best thing we can do in these situations.”

Thief Valley, created by the construction of Thief Valley Dam in 1932, is an irrigation reservoir, its water going to fields in the Keating Valley.

The reservoir has been drained in several summers over the past dozen years or so, including in 2024. In most of those years, ODFW has temporarily lifted fish limits and restrictions on methods anglers can use. The agency didn’t do that last year due to a cyanobacteria bloom that posed a potential health risk to people using the reservoir.

Brandt understands that some people question why the agency continues to stock hatchery rainbow trout in Thief Valley each spring, or why ODFW, starting in 2024, expanded its stocking program to include fall transplants of trout.

He acknowledges that releasing thousands of fish in a reservoir that frequently goes dry is a “gamble.”

But if ODFW didn’t put trout in Thief Valley, the reservoir would cease to be a destination for anglers. Union County operates a park, including restrooms and a boat ramp, on the north shore.

“We’re trying to make the best fishery possible with the ingredients we have,” Brandt said. “It’s not perfect.”

He said ODFW lifted the usual restrictions on Aug. 1, earlier than in some previous years, while there was still a fair amount of water in the reservoir. That should give anglers more time to collect fish, reducing the waste, he said.

The other benefit of continuing to stock Thief Valley, Brandt said, is that in years when the reservoir doesn’t go dry, such as 2023, the following year tends to offer great fishing for trout, which can grow to prodigious sizes in two years.

To that end, ODFW is proposing to allow anglers to keep two trout over 20 inches starting in 2026. The current limit is one trout per day over 20 inches.

Although a series of drier-than-usual years is largely responsible for Thief Valley going dry, Brandt said another factor is the silt that has accumulated in the reservoir over nearly a century.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which built the dam, the reservoir’s original capacity of about 17,600 acre-feet of water had dropped to about 13,300 acre-feet as of 1992. Brandt said he’s not aware of any plans to dredge the reservoir to increase its capacity.