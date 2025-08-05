History talk planned Aug. 16 in Cornucopia

Day includes dedication of Cornucopia Jail

CORNUCOPIA — Tom Cook’s fascination with Cornucopia started when he discovered a stack of mine papers years ago at an antique store in John Day.

“Just a treasure trove,” he said.

Cornucopia is in the Wallowa Mountains north of Halfway. The mines in the mountains above Corncupia produced an estimated $20 million in gold and silver from 1880 until the operations were closed in 1942 by federal order due to World War II.

Platted in 1886, the town was home to 700 by 1902, according to the Oregon Secretary of State website.

Cook has published two books: “Cornucopia: Oregon’s Richest Mine” and “From Boom to Ghost Town: Cornucopia, Oregon.” He also co-produced “Golden Cornucopia,” a documentary by the late John Webb that captured stories of local residents.

That film is available to purchase in Halfway at the Pine Valley Community Museum and the Hells Canyon Journal, and Baker Heritage Museum in Baker City.

History talks

Cook has given four history talks at the Cornucopia Lodge, and his fifth is set for Saturday, Aug. 16. His topic is the Cornucopia Pack Station, followed by a history walk and dedication of the restored Cornucopia Jail.

“The ghost town is a 10-minute walk from the lodge,” he said.

The talk starts at noon. Lunch reservations are required by calling 541-742-4500.

He’ll have copies of his books and the film, with sales supporting the Pine Valley Community Museum.

Those who would like to attend only the dedication can meet Cook at 2 p.m. at the jail.

Jail

The Cornucopia Jail is owned by the Pine Valley Community Museum. Now on the National Register of Historic Places, the jail has a new roof, new foundation and solar-powered electricity. The work was supported by donations and finished by volunteers, Cook said.