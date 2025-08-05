Halfway man accused of sex crimes likely to waive right to speedy trial

A Halfway man accused of multiple felony sexual crimes against children likely will waive his right to a speedy trial, potentially delaying a trial or plea agreement until late this year or in 2026.

Zachariah Scott Peer, 41, was arrested July 9 at his home. He is in the Baker County Jail on bail of $500,000. He could be released by posting 10% of that amount.

A grand jury on July 17 indicted Peer on nine felony charges, some of which on conviction require mandatory minimum prison terms of several years. Peer has not entered a plea to the charges, which include five counts of first-degree sex abuse, three counts of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, and one count of first-degree sodomy.

During a 10-minute status check hearing Tuesday morning, Aug. 5, in Baker County Circuit Court, Peer’s attorney, Damien Yervasi of Baker City, told Senior Judge Eric Bloch that he likely will apply for a waiver for Peer’s right to a trial within 60 days of his arrest.

Yervasi told the judge that his investigator will need time to examine the state’s evidence in the case, which involves multiple victims.

Bloch then explained the situation to Peer, who participated by video from the jail.

Michael Spaulding, chief deputy district attorney, represented the state in Tuesday’s hearing.

Bloch presided in the hearing because Judge Matt Shirtcliff was disqualified from the case. Yervasi filed a motion to disqualify Shirtcliff on July 16, writing, in part, that Peer “believes he cannot have a fair and impartial hearing or trial before” Shirtcliff.

Yervasi didn’t cite a reason.

Judge Thomas Powers of Union County granted Yervasi’s motion to disqualify Shirtcliff on July 17.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Bloch scheduled a status check hearing on Sept. 2.

The judge noted, however, that that hearing will be canceled if Peer waives his right to a speedy trial.

Bloch also scheduled a hearing for Oct. 31. During that hearing, the judge could potentially set a trial date or hear from the attorneys about a possible plea agreement.

The charges

According to a probable cause affidavit written by Baker County Sheriff’s Deputy Robert Henshaw, Peer abused two girls between 2011 and 2014. The two were between the ages of 7 and 10 at the time, according to the affidavit. Henshaw wrote that he interviewed one of the victims in early June, the other in early July. One victim told Henshaw that Peer had abused her on a “nightly basis” and that there were more than 1,000 incidents. The crimes allegedly occurred in Baker County.

Ashley McClay, public information officer for the sheriff’s office, said police believe there are more than the two victims listed in the probable cause affidavit. She declined to say how many potential victims, citing the ongoing investigation. The sheriff’s office’s press release noted that police are seeking information about other potential victims, and noted that Peer has traveled to California, Washington, Nevada, Arizona and New Mexico. The grand jury indictment lists three victims. The crimes against one victim, who was younger than 12, happened between Nov. 24, 1999, and Nov. 24, 2001, according to the indictment.

According to a press release, “during the investigation, deputies discovered that there were additional victims ranging in age from infant to teenagers. The alleged abuse had been occurring for decades.”

One of the victims listed in the probable cause affidavit said in a phone interview on July 10 that she urges other potential victims to make a report with police. She said she wants to ensure that Peer is held accountable. She also urged victims to seek help with the mental trauma, and that reporting crimes to police is the first step. She also testified before the grand jury.

All nine of the charges in the indictment are Measure 11 offenses in Oregon, which means they include mandatory minimum prison terms on conviction. The minimum sentence for first-degree sodomy and first-degree unlawful sexual penetration is 8 years and 4 months. The minimum sentence for first-degree sexual abuse is 6 years and 3 months. Those minimums are for each individual count on which a person is convicted.