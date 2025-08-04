Washington motorcyclists file $2.2 million suit against hay truck driver for 2023 crash in southern Baker County

Three motorcylists from Washington who were hurt two years ago in a collision with a truck hauling hay in southern Baker County have filed a $2.2 million civil suit against the truck driver and his employer, both of whom live in Parma, Idaho.

Dustin Hunter Perry and Ashley Lynn Snider, both of Ellensburg, Washington, and Matthew James Russell of Richland, Washington, filed the suit July 29 in Baker County Circuit Court.

The defendants are Gregory Dean Sigman, who’s 47 now, who was driving the hay truck, and the vehicle’s owner, Jeffrey Dancer. Sigman was working for Dancer, according to the suit filed by Gregory P. Murphy, an attorney with Metier Law Firm LLC of Fort Collins, Colorado.

The plaintiffs, who claim the truck Sigman was driving had no visible taillights, brake lights or turn signals, are asking for a jury trial.

Murphy filed the suit almost two years to the date of the crash, July 30, 2023.

According to an Oregon State Police report and the lawsuit, Sigman was driving a 2009 Dodge pickup hauling a trailer loaded with hay on Highway 245 near Milepost 12, about one mile east of Hereford, around 10:30 a.m.

Sigman, before making a right turn off the highway, moved into the left lane to make a wider turn, according to the OSP report.

Perry, who’s 28 now, and Russell, 51, were riding separate motorcycles and both were passing the truck and trailer. Snyder, 26, who is Perry’s wife, was a passenger on Perry’s motorcycle.

Perry’s motorcycle, a 2018 Harley-Davidson, hit the trailer, which was moving at about 15 mph, according to the lawsuit.

Perry then collided with the 2020 Harley-Davidson that Russell was riding.

Both motorcycles crashed, and all three riders were taken by LifeFlight helicopter to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise. All three recovered.

According to the lawsuit, Sigman was negligent because he failed to signal when he moved into the left lane, and failed to signal the right turn off the highway.

Each of the three plaintiffs is asking for damages for “physical and emotional pain and suffering” not to exceed $600,000 for each — up to a total of $1.8 million.

Snyder is asking for $90,630 for medical expenses and $780 in wages she lost due to her injuries.

Perry is seeking $71,425 for medical expenses and $1,092 for lost wages.

Russell is asking for $57,843 in medical expenses and $1,140 in lost wages.

According to the lawsuit, Perry had injuries to his right hip and shoulder.

Russell and Snyder both had spinal injuries, according to the suit.