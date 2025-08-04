News of Record for Aug. 4, 2025

POLICE LOG

Baker City Police

Arrests, citations

HARASSMENT (Sweet Home Municipal Court warrant): April Denise Ferebee, 67, Baker City, 6:20 p.m. Aug. 3 in the 2200 block of Broadway Street; cited and released.

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS, DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED: Delbert Lee Morris II, 61, Baker City, 6:13 p.m. Aug. 3 at 13th and G streets; cited and released.

HARASSMENT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Kimberly Kaye Suitter, 56, Baker City, 6:16 p.m. July 29 in the 1500 block of 15th Street; cited and released.

THIRD-DEGREE THEFT: (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Jerry Edward Boatman, 43, Baker City, 3:19 p.m. July 29 at the police department; cited and released.

THIRD-DEGREE THEFT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Carmon Deon Hendriksen, 37, Baker City, 3:19 p.m. July 29 at the police department; cited and released.

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Adam David Nilsson, 54, Baker City, 3:52 a.m. July 29 in the 300 block Hillcrest Place; cited and released.

MENACING (domestic violence): Uriah James Larkin, 24, Baker City, 12:51 p.m. July 27 in the 3300 block of Pocahontas Road; jailed.

CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Clayton Carver Hickman, 23, Baker City, 5:05 p.m. July 26 in the 1700 block of Cherry Street; jailed and later released.

CONTEMPT OF COURT (2 Baker County Justice Court warrants): Jacob Michael Zoller, 18, Baker City, 3:42 p.m. July 26 in the 2000 block of Cherry Street; cited and released.

SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Ernesto Ray Lopez Villalvazo, 19, Baker City, 2:50 p.m. July 25 in the 2200 block of Broadway Street; cited and released.

HARASSMENT: Uriah James Larkin, 24, Baker City, 1:58 p.m. in the 2400 block of Resort Street; cited and released.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Uriah James Larkin, 24, Baker City, 1:13 p.m. July 25 in the 1900 block of Main Street.; cited and released.

Baker County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests, citations

DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Nathaniel Leeland Brown, 42, Baker City, 7:13 p.m. July 31 at the sheriff’s office; cited and released.

PROBATION VIOLATION: Edward Joseph Beach, 52, Baker City, 12:02 p.m. July 30 at the sheriff’s office; jailed.

FAILURE TO APPEAR (2 Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office warrants): Jacob David Thomas Smith, 34, Baker City, 12:48 p.m. July 28 at the sheriff’s office; cited and released.

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Terry Dale Doss, 68, Baker City, 9:13 p.m. July 26 on Highway 30, Milepost 47; cited and released.

Oregon State Police

Arrests, citations

PROBATION VIOLATION (Malheur County Circuit Court warrant), DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED: Michael Lee Spiecer, 32, Emmett, Idaho, 11:11 p.m. Aug. 2 on Interstate 84, Milepost 308 westbound; jailed.

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS, RECKLESS DRIVING, FAILURE TO INSTALL INTERLOCK DEVICE: David Gene Mayes, 43, Weiser, Idaho, 6:40 p.m. July 30 on Interstate 84, Milepost 314 westbound; cited at the Baker County Jail and released.

Accident reports

Aug. 4, 12:45 a.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 323 eastbound; injury accident.

Aug. 3, 6:54 a.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 290 eastbound; noninjury accident.

Aug. 1, 8:51 p.m. in the 1500 block of Campbell Street; accident with property damage.

July 31, 3:07 p.m. on Valley Avenue; accident with property damage.

July 29, 1:22 p.m. at 17th Street and Pocahontas Road; noninjury accident.

July 28, 7:40 p.m. in the 2200 block of Broadway Street; injury accident.

July 27, 7:06 p.m. at Valley Avenue and East Street; noninjury accident.

July 26, 3 p.m. on Highway 86, Milepost 31.5; injury accident, with patient taken by ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City.

July 26, 11:10 a.m. at Balm and Church streets; accident with property damage.