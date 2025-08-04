Rain gives firefighters big boost during recent rash of lightning storms

The energy release component, a measure of how fast a fire would spread, is below average in Northeastern Oregon as of Aug. 4, 2025.

The series of towering stormclouds that have swept across Baker County over the past week or so have brought copious amounts of what Al Crouch fears, but also of what he welcomes.

Lightning and rain.

“The recent storms are a double-edged sword,” Crouch, the fire mitigation specialist for the BLM’s Vale District, said on Monday morning, Aug. 4. “Lots of lightning has kept our fire crews pretty busy, but they also brought rain to moderate the fire danger.”

That moderating effect is reflected in the size of the lightning-sparked fires, a dramatic difference from 2024, the summer of “megafires” in Eastern Oregon — blazes that burn more than 100,000 acres.

Several fires surpassed that threshold last summer, including Oregon’s biggest blaze, the 294,000-acre Durkee Fire, sparked by lightning on July 17, 2024.

This summer, by contrast, the wildfire log is rife with so-called “spot fires” — those that cover less than one-tenth of an acre.

Rain is a key factor in keeping fires at such modest dimensions, Crouch said.

Although showers that accompany thunderstorms don’t always douse flames, the moisture, by slowing the fire’s spread, can give firefighters time to arrive while the blaze is benign.

The biggest recent fire, the 1,124-acre Long Tom Fire sparked on July 29 about 10 miles west of Huntington, was one of the few that wasn’t splattered with rain, Crouch said.

The fire started in an area surrounded by land scorched by the Durkee Fire a year ago.

“It got pushed around by the wind from thunderstorms, which is why it got as big as it did,” Crouch said.

The Juniper Fire, reported on the evening of July 31, burned about 57 acres a mile or so northwest of Durkee before crews controlled the blaze.

The Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch Center in La Grande lists 43 fires in Northeastern Oregon from July 28 through Aug. 3, and only one burned more than an acre.

The Lake Creek Fire burned 500 acres about 9 miles southeast of Pilot Rock on July 31.

Crouch said the predominance of spot fires reflects not only widespread rainfall and relatively low fire danger, but also the rapid response by local, state and federal fire agencies.

“We’re having a very strong interagency response,” he said.

Crouch said last summer’s rash of megafires “put a lot of people on edge” and has spurred fire crews, including the many volunteer-run fire districts and rangeland fire protection associations, to respond as quickly as possible.

“We’ve had a lot of resources coming to the table,” he said.

Cody Kingsbury, wildland fire supervisor at the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Baker City office, agreed with Crouch that last summer, with multiple fires spreading across tens of thousands of acres in a single day, will remain memorable for firefighters.

“I think last year had people a little jaded — I know I was,” Kingsbury said.

Fire danger

This summer’s weather has been drastically different from 2024, a trend that also has contributed to the comparatively tranquil fire season thus far, Crouch and Kingsbury said.

July 2024, when most of the region’s megafires started, was the hottest month on record at the Baker City Airport, where the average daily high temperature was 94.9 degrees. Rainfall was about half of average at 0.27 of an inch.

This July, by contrast, was the wettest at the airport since 2015, with a total of 1.16 inches.

The average high this July was 85.9 degrees, the coolest since 2016 and only slightly above the long-term average of 85.6.

The combination of average temperatures and above average rainfall has kept fire danger indices below average for most of the fire season.

One index, the energy release component, which projects how fast a fire would spread, is below average in each of the eight zones in Northeastern Oregon as of Aug. 4. That’s been the case since about July 20.

The fire danger is significantly lower now than it was a year ago, Kingsbury said.

He said the spate of small fires has been a godsend for ODF firefighters, many of whom are newcomers.

They have had lots of fires to work on, but without the nearly constant crises that prevailed for much of last summer.

Looking ahead

Although Crouch and Kingsbury are pleased with how the fire season has progressed, both emphasized that early August historically is within the peak period for wildfire potential.

“We’ll see what the next six weeks looks like,” Crouch said. “But every day that passes is one less day of fire season.”

Crouch points out that in the grass and sagebrush country that makes up most of the BLM’s Vale District, the fuels dry rapidly even after a torrential downpour. Just a couple days of hot, dry and windy weather — typical for August — can erase the beneficial effects of rain.

At higher elevations, where forests dominate, the benefits persist longer, Crouch said.

Kingsbury said the frequent rain over the past month have kept wildfire fuel damper than usual, a major factor in fires that are more likely to smolder than to spread.

Although lightning has ignited most blazes over the past couple weeks, Crouch reminds residents that they can help mightily by complying with fire regulations — all burning is prohibited on the Vale District, and there are restrictions on some national forest land in the region.

“If we’re busy chasing lightning fires the last thing we need is a human-caused fire,” he said.

Fire restrictions are available at bmidc.org/restrictions.shtml

Fire dispatch logs are posted at:

• www.wildwebe.net/incidents?dc_Name=ORVAC

• www.wildwebe.net/incidents?dc_Name=ORBMC