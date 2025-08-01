Baker City’s Community Night Out is Aug. 5

BAKER CITY — Enjoy a free dinner and music, and learn about local resources, at Community Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 5, at Geiser-Pollman Park in Baker City.

Baker City Lions Club will start serving dinner at 5 p.m., and music by Frank Carlson starts at 5:30 p.m. Raffle winners will be announced from 6-6:30 p.m. Everyone receives one raffle ticket, and can purchase more at the event for extra chances to win prizes.

Food is donated by Oregon Trail Restaurant, and Grocery Outlet and OTEC provide the drinks. Also, the Baker County Sheriff’s Office will serve snow cones.

Originally started as part of the nation-wide National Night Out, Community Night Out is held on the first Tuesday of August. The goal is to provide a chance for community members to meet law enforcement officers and learn about local resources.

“It’s a crime prevention event — get to know organizations and local law enforcement,” said Stacy Spriet, office manager at the Baker City Police Department, which helps organize Community Night Out.

Participating groups include the Baker City Fire Department, Baker City MomCo, Baker City Police Department Citizens on Patrol, Baker County Chamber of Commerce, Baker County Democrats, Baker County Health Department, Baker County Juvenile Department, Baker County District Attorney’s office, Baker County Safe Communities Coalition, Baker County Sheriff’s Office, Baker Relief Nursery, Blue Mountain Community College, Crossroads Carnegie Art Center, Dementia Friendly Baker County, Eastern Oregon Coordinated Care Organization, New Directions Northwest, Northeast Oregon Compassion Center, OSU Extension-Baker County, Baker City Rotary Club, Safe Families and WorkSource Oregon.