Tuesday String Band makes debut in La Grande

Band features La Grande native Mason Akers

LA GRANDE — The Tuesday String Band is making their musical debut in La Grande on Sunday, Aug. 3, for a “Crepes & Bluegrass” event at Riverside Park, 3501 N. Spruce St. The music runs from 6:30-8 p.m., and be sure to bring a chair or blanket. Entry is free. Crepes — savory and sweet, with gluten-free options —will be available to purchase.

The show features La Grande native Mason Akers, along with Gage Carter from Alaska and Ryan Hanson from Illinois.

The band’s name is simply explained — they play every Tuesday night at Gilgamesh Brewing in Independence. The original three members — Ryan Hanson, Gage Carter and Carson Perl — met through the music program at Western Oregon University in Monmouth. Carter plays guitar, Hanson plays mandolin, and Akers, who joined a year ago, is on upright bass. Their goal is to play 200 shows in 2025 and, since they are all music educators as well as musicians, introduce young folks to bluegrass.

“I never got exposure to bluegrass music in my school music program,” said Hanson, who discovered the genre in his 30s.

Spray was the farthest east they’d toured in 2024. They play the Spray General Store again, on July 31, before heading to a music festival in Curlew, Washington, and then La Grande on Aug. 3.

Akers grew up in La Grande through middle school — Riverside Park, the site of the concert, was the spot for his kindergarten graduation. The crepes will be fixed by Akers’ mom, who owns the Local Flow restaurant in McMinnville.

Learn more at https://tuesdaystringband.com/home.