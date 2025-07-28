Baker County Fair is an August tradition

BAKER CITY — With August comes the Baker County Fair, and this year’s theme is “Fun for the Whole Herd.”

The 4-H/FFA horse show kicks off the fair Friday and Saturday, Aug. 1-2. Both days start at 8 a.m.

Next up is the 4-H dog show on Monday, Aug, 4, from noon to 2 p.m.

FFA and 4-H animals arrive on Tuesday, Aug. 5, and the fair opens to the public at noon. For the rest of the week, Aug. 6-8, the fair is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is free.

Vendors will set up between the show barn and the event center. Offerings include food, such as local options of Campbell’s Catering and Sweets and Spud Guts, as well as jewelry and other items.

“We have more vendors than we’ve had before,” said Devon Colton, administrative program assistant for the Baker County OSU Extension Service.

Also, the beer corral returns from 4-9 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, Aug. 6-8.

The fair culminates with the livestock auction at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 8.

Fun Zone, contests

The Kids Fun Zone returns this year at the Leo Adler Field, just north of the fairgrounds. In addition to games, Eastern Oregon University’s GO-STEM mobile makers lab will be on site all week. Also, Colton said Tri-County Equipment is again parking tractors near the fair for attendees to explore.

Several contests are planned. For the coloring contest, find designs on pages 56-57 of the fair premium book or online at bakerfair.com, then turn in masterpieces on Monday, Aug. 4, from 1-6 p.m.

On Wednesday, Aug. 6, the Fun Zone hosts a watermelon seed spitting contest at 3 p.m. This contest is sponsored by Val’s Veggies.

Those too young for 4-H can participate in Pee Wee Showmanship on Thursday, Aug. 7, at 4:30 p.m. This is for ages 9 or younger — sign up before noon on Thursday.

Movie and concerts

A family movie night is planned for Tuesday, Aug. 5, from 5-8 p.m. in the grassy area.

For music, this year features four concerts with free admission.

First up is Precious Byrd on Wednesday, Aug. 6, from 6-9 p.m. Described as a “funky rock ‘n’ roll dance band,” Precious Byrd plays across the nation and has released an original album, “Superphonic Magical,” and the EP “Wolves.”

On Thursday, Aug. 7, Cale Moon plays from 4-6 p.m., followed by Olivia Harms from 7-9 p.m.

Country artist Moon has toured for more than a decade. His musical journey started in 2009 when, at age 15, he was chosen for Team USA for the World Championships of Performing Arts — he won seven gold, five silver and two bronze medals and the title of Jr. Grande Champion Actor of the World.

Now based in Enterprise, he tours mostly west of the Rocky Mountains.

“All over the place — a lot of fairs and festivals,” he said.

As for his style of music?

“Imagine if Ed Sheeran was raised by Chris LeDoux — that’s the kind of show you’ll get,” he said. “And a little bit of comedy mixed in as well.”

Harms, the daughter of musician Joni Harms, has spent her life in music.

“Two days old was my first show,” she said.

She grew up in Canby and now lives on a ranch in northern California. She released her first album in 2011 at age 16, and a second in 2021. She tours the western states performing at fairs and festivals.

Now she’s on the screen too — Harms just wrapped filming for “The Road,” a new show by Blake Shelton and Taylor Sheridan (“Yellowstone”) that debuts on CBS and Paramount Plus on Oct. 19. In the documentary-style series, 12 country artists open for headliner Keith Urban and the audience decides which openers move on to the next city.

“I never thought I’d be on TV, but here we are,” Harms said.

The final concert on Friday, Aug. 8, features Sum People from 2-6 p.m. Based in La Grande, Sum People plays a blend of reggae, ska, rock and pop music.

Open Class

The fair isn’t just for kids — anyone can enter the open class categories, which include arts, crafts, photography, horticulture, needlework, food and food preservation. Each includes a lot of subcategories — details are in the premium book, which is available at the fair office, 2600 East St., D&B Supply in Baker City, and at bakerfair.com.

These entries must be submitted on Sunday, Aug. 3, between 1-6 p.m. — except for flowers and horticulture, which are entered on Monday, Aug. 4, from 8-11 a.m.

Open class is also available for small animals, sheep and goats — check the premium book for information.