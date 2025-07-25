Truck, tractor pull in Haines supports local scholarship fund

July 26 fundraiser supports the Spc. Mabry James Anders Memorial Foundation

HAINES — Ralph Tramp races by RPM, not miles per hour.

Seven thousand RPM.

“It’s screaming demons,” he said.

His truck, a 1950 GMC truck, has a 650-cubic-inch Merlin engine with 1,200 horsepower.

“I’ve blown it up four times,” he said, a grin spreading across his face.

Tramp, 77, lives in North Plains, Oregon. He arrived in Baker City on July 23 for the annual truck and tractor pull on Saturday, July 26, at the Haines Stampede Rodeo arena, where modified trucks and tractors pull a heavy sled with the goal of pulling it the farthest distance.

This event benefits the Spc. Mabry James Anders Memorial Foundation. Anders was killed in action in Kalagush, Afghanistan, on Aug. 27, 2012. He was 21.

Tramp is a Vietnam veteran. His truck, painted a color called Omaha orange, is called Agent Orange.

“Every day after I got out, that’s all they talked about,” he said of the herbicide named Agent Orange that was used in Vietnam and later linked to health problems for veterans.

He’s competed in pulls with this truck since 1978.

“Before the sport started,” he said.

He worked on planes in Vietnam, and Tramp used his machinist and electrician skills to modify Agent Orange over the years.

Twenty-five years ago he competed in 40 pull competitions a year, and organized a few himself. Now he enters about 10, and typically finishes in the top five.

Event details

The truck and tractor pull is Saturday, July 26, at the Haines Stampede Rodeo arena. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. Admission is $15 adults and $8 for ages 5-12.

The evening includes a beer garden, Pepsi wagon and several food trucks — The Express, MC Taco Bus, Pineapple Express and Cow Camp.

JR Streifel, who organizes the event in conjunction with Believe Pulling Sled, said the extensive list of sponsors numbers as many as the volunteers.

“We’d really like to put a shout out to all of our volunteers,” he said.

What to expect

Many competitors, like Tramp, travel to compete.

“Everything from street pickups all the way to modified trucks,” Streifel said.

The audience can expect an evening of loud entertainment as the trucks and tractors pull a sled that keeps increasing resistance.

“Sixty thousand pounds of dead weight,” Streifel said. “Better bring earplugs. And don’t worry about sitting — you’ll be standing the whole time.”

He said a five-engine tractor, with 10,000 horsepower, is set to compete.

“It’s just insane,” he said.

Participants must have a valid driver’s license. For rules and pre-entry, call Streifel at 541-379-5174.

Foundation

The Spc. Mabry James Anders Memorial Foundation raises scholarship funds through a Fourth of July barbecue in Haines, the truck/tractor pull in July, and a “pumpkin chunkin’” event in October when people buy tickets to ride in a helicopter and toss pumpkins at a target. This year’s pumpkin event is Oct. 18 at Baker Aircraft. Tickets sell fast, and the day also includes food and a silent auction that supports the foundation.

Anders was awarded the Bronze Star, Purple Heart and Combat Action Badge. However, according to a write-up by his mom, Gen Woydziak, “while his medals hang in remembrance, it is the impact of his character, his humor, his compassion, his drive that truly defines his legacy. The foundation exists because a life like Mabry’s doesn’t simply end.”

Since 2016, the foundation has awarded $215,000 to local students.

“Through every scholarship awarded, and every young person encouraged, we honor his memory and ensure his spirit carries on, strong, bold and unforgotten,” Woydziak wrote.

Learn more at mabryanders.org.