Officials want to hear residents’ priorities for Oregon state parks

SALEM — The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department has started an online survey asking people to list their priorities for state parks as the agency prepares for a potential 14% budget shortfall by 2027.

The potential financial gap, which is projected despite recent state park fee increases, is due to rising costs and changes in how the state allocates lottery revenue, according to a press release from the parks department.

“For more than a century, Oregon’s parks have been a source of pride, joy, and connection for communities across the state,” said Lisa Sumption, OPRD director. “But the way we fund the system has not kept up with how Oregonians use and value it today. We’re not waiting for the crisis —we’re planning ahead to build a more resilient and relevant park system.”

The survey is open to everyone and will help inform decisions about the future of state parks. People who fill out the survey can also a drawing for a free Oregon State Parks annual parking permit.

State parks had a record 56.6 million visits in 2024.

Money to maintain parks comes from three main sources, according to the agency.

A little less than half comes from constitutionally dedicated lottery funds, about 15% comes from the agency’s share of recreational vehicle license plate fees, and roughly 35% comes from park fees from visitors. The agency doesn’t receive general fund dollars to operate parks.

“We already operate leanly, but we’re also taking a hard look at costs and spending decisions as we plan the future,” Sumption said. “We’re building new partnerships with Oregon businesses and growing opportunities for visitors to experience state parks in new and innovative ways.”

In addition to operating more than 250 state parks and maintaining hundreds of historic structures, the agency also manages the ocean shore, the State Historic Preservation Office, ATV safety programs and permits as well as multiple grant programs for trails, ATVs, historic structures and local government projects.

For more information about the survey or to learn about ways to support parks, visit stateparks.oregon.gov/ or take the survey at bit.ly/stateparksurvey.