News of Record for July 25, 2025

POLICE LOG

Baker City Police

Arrests, citations

SECOND-DEGREE DISORDERLY CONDUCT, THIRD-DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: George Patrick Wesley, 50, Baker City, 3:50 p.m. July 24 in the 2300 block of Third Street; cited and released.

CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Aaron La Varr Daniels, 46, Baker City, 9:33 a.m. July 24 in the 1700 block of Main Street; jailed.

Baker County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests, citations

FAILURE TO APPEAR (Clackamas County Circuit Court warrant): Daniel Jose Harding-Ortiz, 25, Halfway, 4:57 a.m. July 24 at the sheriff’s office; cited and released.

Accident reports

July 24, 1:44 p.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 321 westbound; noninjury accident.

July 24, 6:06 a.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 293 westbound; noninjury accident.

July 24, 5:02 a.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 307 westbound; injury accident with patient taken by ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City.