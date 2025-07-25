Baker County Circuit Court reminds residents that juror summons postcards will be mailed to 700 people in August

Officials from Baker County Circuit Court remind residents that 700 people will receive a postcard in August summoning them for jury service for the four-month period Sept. 1 through Dec. 31.

Although prospective jurors can request to be excused for certain reasons, for each term about 200 of the 700 people don’t respond to the summons, said Amy Swiger, trial court administrator.

The court switched in March 2024 from mailing a paper brochure, inside an envelope, to the current postcard, with a goal of getting jurors’ attention and making it easier for them to respond.

The postcard shows jurors how to access an online portal, Juror Eresponse, where they can fill out forms and request a deferral or excusal. People who don’t have internet access can fill out a form when they report for jury service.

Circuit court has three juror terms each year — January through April, May through August, and September through December.

The summons postcards are mailed the month before each term starts, and the court has an orientation session on the first business day of each term.

Jurors typically serve an average of five days during the term, although many of those won’t actually be chosen for a jury.

More information about jury service is available at www.courts.oregon.gov/baker

Swiger noted that the court will never contact prospective jurors by phone, email or other means to ask for personal or financial information, to demand money for failing to respond to jury service, or to threaten anyone with arrest. Those are signs of a scam, she said.