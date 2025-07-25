Baker City community groups encouraged to apply for Festival of Trees grant

Applications are open through Aug. 8

BAKER CITY — Applications are now open for Festival of Trees community grants in Baker City.

The festival, held in early December, is a project of Baker City Downtown. Money raised through the event, which includes auctioning decorated trees and accompanying gifts, is distributed through community grants.

Since 2023, BCD has raised over $65,000 to support 27 projects, said Ariel Reker, BCD executive director.

Applications opened July 21 and will be accepted through Aug. 8. Find the application at www.bakercitydowntown.com/festival-of-trees.

A grants community will review applications and announce initial awards in October. Final grant awards will be determined after the festival.

Grant recipients set up tables during the festival’s Family Day with games and activities.

Past recipients include Baker County Safe Communities Coalition, Baker Relief Nursery, CASA of Eastern Oregon, Baker City Lions Club for the splash pad, Powder River Music Revue and Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Baker City Downtown is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization with the mission to “preserve and enhance the vitality and character of our community,” according to a press release.

Festival details

Festival of Trees is a three-day event. It begins Dec. 4 with Preview Night featuring heavy hors d’oeuvres, select silent auction items and a preview of the trees.

The gala on Dec. 5 includes a buffet dinner with live and silent auctions and games.

Family Day is Dec. 6 with more silent auction items, a tour of the trees, entertainment and activities provided by grant recipients, art projects by Crossroads Carnegie Art Center and the sale of Cookie Crawl boxes.

“With your support, Baker City Downtown hosts an event that raises funds to be distributed amongst multiple local groups, benefiting our community as a whole,” Reker said.