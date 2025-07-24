News of Record for July 24, 2025 Published 5:50 am Thursday, July 24, 2025

POLICE LOG

Baker City Police

Arrests, citations

CONTEMPT OF COURT: Nickolus Plueard, 26, Baker City, 10:07 a.m. July 23 at Campbell and Grove streets; jailed.

Baker County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests, citations

DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Levi James Logsdon, 34, Baker City, 12:41 a.m. July 24 at the sheriff’s office; cited and released.

FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT-domestic violence (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Jerome David Leen-Whitewater, 40, Caldwell, Idaho, 5:45 p.m. July 23 at the sheriff’s office; jailed.

Oregon State Police

Arrests, citations

DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED, UISE OF AN INVALID LICENSE, FAILURE TO RETURN SUSPENDED OR REVOKED LICENSE: Richard Martin Ambrecht, 32, Hermiston, 3:11 p.m. July 22 on Interstate 84, Milepost 302 eastbound; cited and released.

Accident reports

July 22, 12:23 p.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 335 eastbound; noninjury accident.

July 21, 8:23 p.m. on Highway 7, Milepost 47; noninjury accident.

July 21, 4:52 p.m. at 1 Sunridge Lane; accident with property damage.

July 21, 9:19 a.m. at Campbell and 14th streets; noninjury accident.

July 21, 4 a.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 313 eastbound; injury accident, with patient taken by ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City.

