Music series features TooBamBoo in Baker City Published 5:00 am Thursday, July 24, 2025

Five-piece band plays for Powder River Music Revue July 27

BAKER CITY — TooBamBoo heads up the next Powder River Music Revue concert on Sunday, July 27.

The music starts at 4 p.m. at the pavilion in Geiser-Pollman Park. Attendance is free.

TooBamBoo plays mainly original music by Al “Too Loud” MacLeod — country, folk, blues, rock ‘n’ roll. It started as a duo with MacLeod and Greg “BamBoo” Johnson, and sometimes played as a five-piece band.

“We do a few classics and some obscure old blues tunes here and there,” MacLeod said.

The July 27 show features MacLeod on guitar and vocals, Johnson on sax and clarinet, Peggy Haney on piano and vocals, Jerry Smith on bass and vocals, and Mat Belote on drums.

“We decided to ‘get the band back together’ and do some shows,” MacLeod said.

The PRMR committee sells raffle tickets at each show to support the concert series. Tickets are $5 each or five for $20. Yearly memberships are also available — for information, check at the table near the pavilion before and during the show.

For a full schedule of the summer concerts, visit goeasternoregon.com or https://powderrivermusicrevue.org/.

