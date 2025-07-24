Guardrail replacement causing delays of up to 20 minutes on Highway 86 east of Halfway Published 6:12 am Thursday, July 24, 2025

HALFWAY — Drivers on Highway 86 in east of Halfway should expect delays of up to 20 minutes on weekdays as workers replace almost 7 miles of guardrails.

Crews are working between Mileposts 60 and 70, between Halfway and Oxbow. Traffic is controlled by an automatic flagging device during weekdays, with delays of up to 20 minutes. The project is scheduled to be finished by November. It’s part of a larger job to replace guardrails on the highway between Mileposts 34 and 70.5.

In addition to the guardrail work, crews are replacing a culvert where Fish Creek goes under the highway near Milepost 63. Traffic will be diverted to a temporary bridge, with automatic traffic signals operating on all days, 24 hours a day.

The current culvert is failing. The new culvert will make it easier for fish to move under the highway.