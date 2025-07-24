Couple buys iconic Baker City business — Cliff’s Saws and Cycles Published 12:06 pm Thursday, July 24, 2025

1/4 Swipe or click to see more Brent Teeters, left, and his wife, Sheryll, recently bought Cliff's Saws and Cycles in Baker City. (Jayson Jacoby/Baker City Herald) 2/4 Swipe or click to see more The showroom at Teeter's Toys in Baker City. Brent and Sheryll Teeters, who recently bought the Honda, Can Am and Ski-Doo dealership, also are retaining the name it's had since 1958 — Cliff's Saws and Cycles. (Jayson Jacoby/Baker City Herald) 3/4 Swipe or click to see more Sheryll Teeter takes a phone call from a customer on July 24, 2025. (Jayson Jacoby/Baker City Herald) 4/4 Swipe or click to see more Gage Teeter works on a four-wheeler at Teeter's Toys in Baker City on July 24, 2025. (Jayson Jacoby/Baker City Herald)

Brent and Sheryll Teeter say it was reassuring, but also a bit intimidating, to take over an iconic Baker City business.

The couple, who live on a 640-acre farm at the base of Mount Emily near Imbler, recently bought Cliff’s Saws and Cycles at 2619 10th St.

The business, which sells motorcycles, four-wheelers, side-by-sides and snowmobiles, opened in 1958.

Cliff and Sally Farmer started the Honda dealership. Their son, Kip, and his wife, Shannon, had operated the business for many years.

The Teeters actually started managing the business in October 2024. The transition, which required approval from Honda, Can Am and Ski-Doo, took several months, and the couple signed papers for the buildings in mid-July.

Although the official name is Teeter’s Toys, the couple still answer the phone with “Cliff’s Saws and Cycles.”

“The sign on the building will stay the same,” Sheryll said. “It’s so iconic. We really respect Kip and want to cherish the legacy that his family built.”

Kip and Shannon Farmer also helped immensely during the months-long ownership transition, the Teeters said.

“They’re really great people and they’ve been really good to us,” Sheryll said. “We’re fortunate to have them as friends.”

Brent Teeter said he has bought multiple four-wheelers from the Farmers, and had heard through the grapevine, about a year and a half ago, that Kip was interested in selling the business.

The Teeters drove to Baker City in the spring of 2024 to meet with the Farmers.

Brent, 33, said he and Sheryll, 36, had been talking about buying a business and shifting from farming. They lease out their farm ground.

Both have owned businesses.

Brent ran his family’s farm, and Sheryll has owned spas as well as handling bookkeeping for businesses.

“We have a good business background, but this is a completely different kind of business,” Sheryll said.

Brent said Cliff’s Saws and Cycles was an attractive opportunity, because it’s an established business and because riding motorcycles and other off-road vehicles is a longtime hobby.

He built a dirt bike track on the family’s property.

The couple has adjusted to the 50-minute commute from their home to Baker City.

Sheryll said they didn’t consider moving, as their three children enjoy attending school in Imbler and are involved in other activities, including FFA, theater at the Elgin Opera House, and sports.

Their daughter, Kyndal, 16, will be a sophomore at Imbler High School this fall.

Their older son, Gage, 15, also will be a sophomore, and Colt, 13, will be an eighth-grader.

“We probably have another five or six years of commuting,” Sheryll said.

The Teeters also like living on their rural property, where they raise horses and sheep.

“It’s beautiful there,” Sheryll said. “It would be hard to replace.”

The Teeters don’t plan major changes to the business.

They’ll continue to sell Honda motorcycles, four-wheelers and side-by sides, Can Am four-wheelers and side-by-sides, and Ski-Doo snowmobiles.

They employ two full-time mechanics, and their son, Gage, helps in the service shop during summers and when his schedule allows.

Sheryll said service work makes up about 70% of their business, and sales about 30%.

The Teeters plan to remodel the showroom, but don’t have a timeline for that project. They’ve also started a website — www.teeterstoys.com/ — and Sheryll said they will use social media extensively.

Brent said they have met with many of the Farmers’ longtime customers over the past several months.

“People are glad it’s staying open, that it’s still here,” he said. “The customer base is larger than I thought it would be.”