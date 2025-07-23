Drivers between La Grande and Baker City should prepare for slowdowns Published 6:00 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Drivers planning to travel on Interstate 84 between La Grande and Durkee should be prepared for delays next week.

The Oregon Department of Transportation announced that starting Monday, July 28, drivers should expect up to 20-minute delays along this stretch of I-84 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. during weekdays.

The slowdowns, which will last through Aug. 1, will help keep crew members safe as they install variable message signs and sign structures without needing to fully close the interstate. These signs will be used to alert drivers about road closures, accidents, delays, road conditions, Amber alerts and other emergency information.

Flaggers will hold traffic at on-ramps around the construction locations. There will also be two traffic control vehicles that will slow drivers down to 30 mph and lead cars through the work zone.

ODOT anticipates there will be at least two slowdowns daily, but additional delays may be necessary. Emergency vehicles will be allowed through as needed.

Drives should be prepared for delays at the following locations:

July 28: milepost 263.5 eastbound (1.5 miles east of Exit 261 for La Grande).

July 29: milepost 279.5 westbound (one-half mile southeast of Exit 278 for Clover Creek; 6 miles north of North Powder).

July 30: milepost 291 eastbound (5 miles south of North Powder).

July 31: milepost 291 westbound (5 miles south of North Powder).

August 1: milepost 328 westbound (1 mile southeast of Exit 327 for Durkee).