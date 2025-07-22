Winners named in Oregon state gold panning championships in Baker City Published 12:02 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more Winners in the professional division at the 2025 Oregon gold panning state championships sponsored by the Eastern Oregon Mining Association. From right to left, Coleson Schroder, Wayne Stocks, Gary Earle. (Contributed Photo) 2/3 Swipe or click to see more Winners in the kids 12 and under division at the 2025 Oregon gold panning state championships sponsored by the Eastern Oregon Mining Association. From right to left, Grayson Swan, Nathan Cook, Cade Aldrich. (Contributed Photo) 3/3 Swipe or click to see more Winners in the amateur division at the 2025 Oregon gold panning state championships sponsored by the Eastern Oregon Mining Association. From right to left, Sherry Fox Baker, Travis Cook, Casey Aldrich. (Contributed Photo)

There was a strong turnout for the 2025 Oregon State Gold Panning Contest sponsored by the Eastern Oregon Miners Association in Baker City’s Geiser-Pollman Park during Miners Jubilee.

Terry Drever Gee of the EOMA thanks the event’s longtime sponsor, Ash Grove Cement in Durkee.

Results:

Professional division

Coleson Schroder, 1st, $125; Wayne Stocks, 2nd, $100; Gary Earle, 3rd, $75

Amateur division

Travis Cook, 1st, $75; Sherry Fox Baker, 2nd, $50; Casey Aldrich, 3rd, $25

Kids 12 and under

Grayson Swan, 1st, $30; Nathan Cook, 2nd, $25; Cade Aldrich, 3rd, $20