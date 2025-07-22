Quailfest returns Sept. 6 to Quail Ridge Golf Course in Baker City Published 5:45 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

BAKER CITY — Quailfest returns Saturday, Sept. 6, to Quail Ridge Golf Course in Baker City.

A celebration of local makers and music, the day runs from 2-9 p.m. There is still time for vendors to sign up — email heather@anthonylakes.com for information.

Food will be available from MC Taco Bus and a limited menu from Creston’s. The afternoon of music features Add Collard, Elwood, After School Special, Last Giant, Calico Bones and Mylo Bybee.

Advance tickets are $23.18 on eventbrite.com, or $25 at the gate. Admission is free for ages 12 and younger. Ticketholders will get a wristband, and can come and go during the festival, said Nic Carman, general manager.

For information about the golf course, visit https://quailridgebakercity.com/. For updates, follow Quail Ridge Golf Course on Facebook and Instagram. Find a menu for Creston’s on social media, as well.

About Lisa Britton | Baker City Herald Lisa Britton is editor of Go! Eastern Oregon, and a reporter for the Baker City Herald. Contact her at 541-518-2087 or lisa.britton@bakercityherald.com. More by Lisa Britton