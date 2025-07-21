Petitioner hopes measure giving Baker County voters veto power over event center project will be on Nov. 4 ballot Published 11:05 am Monday, July 21, 2025

The chief petitioner is confident that Baker County voters will have a chance this November to give themselves veto power over the county’s proposal to build a multipurpose event center just south of Hughes Lane and east of the Baker Sports Complex.

Sharon Bass filed the initiative petition in late June along with Richard Scrivner and Amber Monpas.

The petition, if approved by voters, would require the county to get voter approval for any event center that costs $1 million or more and meets any of these criteria:

• Might require an increase in taxes.

• Might require the county to hire full- or part-time employees.

• Might result in the county acquiring property through eminent domain.

A copy of the ballot title is available on the county’s website — bakercountyor.gov — under the “What’s New” tab. The petition is 2025 IP-2.

Although Bass was prompted by the current event center project to file the petition, the measure, if approved by voters, would apply to any project that meets the criteria.

To qualify for the ballot, petitioners must gather at least 526 verified signatures from registered voters in the county.

Although they have two years to gather the signatures, Bass said on Monday, July 21, that her goal is to meet the deadline to take the measure to voters Nov. 4. To do so, they need to submit signatures by 5 p.m. on Aug. 6, said Stefanie Kirby, Baker County clerk.

That would give county officials time to verify the signatures, Kirby said.

Bass said she was encouraged by how many people signed the petition at the Baker County Republican Women booth in Geiser-Pollman Park during Miners Jubilee last weekend.

“The public seems to be wanting to participate,” Bass said. “I’m going to work hard to get it done.”

Suzan Jones, a member of Baker County Republican Women, said signatures totaled just under 300 as of Sunday afternoon, July 20, when the booth closed at 1 p.m.

Petition drive events, and signature total updates, will be posted on the group’s Facebook page, Jones said.

The event center project

County officials proposed the idea about six years ago. In 2022 the county bought a 74-acre parcel for $1.45 million, using some of the county’s $6.5 million in federal aid during the pandemic.

The land, formerly a field, is bordered on the north by Hughes Lane, on the east and south by the Leo Adler Memorial Parkway, and on the west by the Baker Sports Complex.

A 2023 master site plan the county contracted for envisioned multiple buildings that could host events including sports tournaments, rodeos, conventions and concerts.

Bryan Tweit, the county’s contracted economic developer, said the center could include a basketball court that would help alleviate scheduling challenges during the state Class 1A basketball tournaments that have been played in Baker City for more than 40 years.

Tweit said the county’s plan is to seek grants to build the center, which would cost tens of millions of dollars.

Tweit said he believes rental fees from the center would generate revenue to pay to maintain the facility.

He told commissioners he believes the center, by attracting visitors from around the region who would patronize local motels, restaurants and other businesses, would create a “massive revenue windfall” for the local economy.

As part of the project, Baker County commissioners voted 3-0 on May 21 to buy a 3.15-acre property from St. Francis de Sales Cathedral. The property, which includes an historic cemetery, is part of the College Street right-of-way, a proposed second access route to the event center property, in addition to an entrance to the north, off Hughes Lane.

Bass, whose home is just west of the College Street right-of-way, told commissioners during their May 21 meeting that she objected to the county buying the property from the church.

“Let’s slow down on this,” said Bass, who has lived in her home for 32 years.

Commission Chairman Shane Alderson and Commissioner Christina Witham both said during the May 21 meeting that the county would not pursue eminent domain, also known as condemnation, to acquire any property for the proposed event center.

Condemnation, also known as eminent domain, is the legal process by which a government agency can seek to force a property owner to sell at a price determined by a jury or judge.

Election

Kirby, the county clerk, said that if supporters gather enough signatures by Aug. 6, the measure would be the only item on the Nov. 4 ballot.

If organizers miss the Aug. 6 deadline, the measure could potentially be on the ballot in either May or November 2026.

Because there are no other measures or races to be decided this November, if the event center measure qualifies, the county would have to spend an estimated $15,000 to $20,000, which isn’t included in the budget for the fiscal year that started July 1, to conduct the election, Kirby said.

The county has budgeted for the May 2026 election and will also allocate money for the November 2026 election, since those will have other matters on the ballot.