News of Record for July 21, 2025 Published 7:25 am Monday, July 21, 2025

POLICE LOG

Baker City Police

Arrests, citations

HARASSMENT: Robert Steven Merritt, 37, Baker City, 12:32 a.m. July 20 in the 2600 block of Grove Street; cited and released.

SECOND-DEGREE ASSAULT, DISORDERLY CONDUCT, HARASSMENT: Jesse Le Scott Gregory, 32, Baker City, 9:20 p.m. July 19 at Geiser-Pollman Park;

Baker County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests, citations

DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED: Nathaniel Leeland Brown, 41, Baker City, 7:42 p.m. July 18 on Chico Road; cited and released.

Oregon State Police

Arrests, citations

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Glenn Maurice McKinnis, 70, Baker City, 10:50 p.m. July 20 at Auburn Avenue and Clark Street; cited and released.

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Marc-Anthony Allen McMillon, 31, Tucson, Arizona, 11:08 p.m. July 18 at D Street and Grandview Drive; cited and released.

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, ANGLING WITHOUT A RESIDENT LICENSE, ILLEGAL TAKING OF GAME FISH: Michael Gore, 56, Prineville, 8:47 a.m. July 18 on Snake River Road; cited and released.

Accident reports

July 21, 4:03 a.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 312; injury accident, with driver taken to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City with minor injuries.

July 19, 10:25 a.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 333 westbound; commercial truck caught fire after brakes overheated, and the fire spread to a hillside beside freeway. Firefighters controlled the fire, and no injuries were reported.

July 18, 12:55 p.m. in the 1700 block of Madison Street; noninjury accident.