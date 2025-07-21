Driver cited for drunken driving, going 116 mph on I-84 near Baker City Published 3:27 pm Monday, July 21, 2025

A Boise man was charged with drunken and reckless driving after he allegedly drove a Tesla at 116 mph on Interstate 84 near Baker City on July 16.

Rob Damrow, 62, was cited for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving, according to an Oregon State Police report.

Trooper Cody Bennett wrote that he clocked a 2024 Tesla at 116 mph on Interstate 84 near MIlepost 310, about 6 miles south of Baker City. Bennett stopped the car on Highway 30 in south Baker City for multiple traffic violations just before 6 p.m., according to the report.

“During initial contact the driver displayed indicators of impairment,” Bennett wrote.

Damrow gave a breath sample at the Baker County Jail that showed a blood alcohol level of 0.12. The legal limit for driving in Oregon is 0.08.

Bennett cited Damrow and gave him a courtesy ride to a motel, according to the report.

The Tesla was towed.