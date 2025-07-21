BLM soliciting bids to salvage timber burned in 2024 Durkee Fire Published 11:01 am Monday, July 21, 2025

The Bureau of Land Management is seeking bids to log about 1.57 million board-feet of timber burned in the Durkee Fire in July 2024.

The salvage timber sale is planned on 250 acres about 12 miles southwest of Durkee, according to a press release from the BLM’s Vale District.

“These trees were damaged in the 2024 Durkee Fire and are now a safety hazard to the public enjoying our public lands,” said BLM Vale District Manager Shane DeForest. “Selling the timber mitigates those hazards, supports local jobs and converts the material to lumber and other wood products that improve life for all Americans.”

The BLM will accept sealed bids until 1 p.m. on Aug. 4 by mail or in person at the Baker Field Office within the National Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center, 22267 Highway 86, Baker City, OR 97814. Potential purchasers should let the worker at the gate know that they are attending the auction, and they will not need to pay the usual fee to visit the interpretive center.