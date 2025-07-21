2 Baker County steer wrestlers on pace to qualify for National Finals Rodeo Published 8:11 am Monday, July 21, 2025

Two professional steer wrestlers from Baker County are on pace to qualify for the sport’s biggest showcase, the National Finals Rodeo in December in Las Vegas.

Jesse Brown of Baker City, who has competed in the National Finals the past five years, is second in the world standings with earnings this year of $119,402.

Mike McGinn of Haines is in 13th place with earnings of $71,452.

The top 15 steer wrestlers qualify for the National Finals Dec. 4-13 at the Thomas & Mack Center.

McGinn’s earnings for 2025 are already a career best. He finished 31st in the world standings in 2024 with $59,972, was 31st in the world standings in 2023 with $55,747, and 20th in 2022 with earnings of $63,558.

This year he won the Eastern Oregon Livestock Show in Union in June, as well as a rodeo in Clovis, California.

Brown finished third in the world standings in 2023 by bringing in $276,444, including $114,831 at the National Finals.

He was fifth in 2022 and sixth in 2024, when he won two of the 10 runs outright and tied for first in another, winning $123,287 at the National Finals, bringing his yearly earnings to $258,553.