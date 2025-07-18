Owner says Goldie, horse burned in Daybreak Fire July 15, recovering and will come home Published 8:39 am Friday, July 18, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Goldie, an 8-year-old Appaloosa horse, is recovering from the burns she suffered during the Daybreak Fire in eastern Baker County on July 15, 2025. (Contributed Photo) 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Goldie, an 8-year-old Appaloosa horse, is recovering from the burns she suffered during the Daybreak Fire in eastern Baker County on July 15, 2025. (Contributed Photo)

When Dale Godfrey watches her horse, Goldie, she sees more than the graceful flanks of a registered Appaloosa.

She sees her friend, Gene Winchester.

Winchester, who died a year or so ago, raised Goldie for two years.

Godfrey and her husband, Edward, bought the white horse six years ago.

“She’s the last connection I have to Gene Winchester,” Godfrey, who lives in Huntington, said on Friday, July 18.

Three days earlier, Godfrey feared that connection would be severed forever.

Goldie was severely burned in the Daybreak Fire, which started the afternoon of July 15 along Hibbard Creek, at the eastern edge of Baker County about 12 miles north of Huntington.

A tractor that caught fire ignited the blaze, which burned 851 acres of private land. The fire was contained June 16. It didn’t burn any structures.

Goldie was burned over 40% of her body, including her face, ears, nostrils and chest, Godfrey said.

Veterinarians at Idaho Equine in Nampa, Idaho, were also worried that Goldie could come down with pneumonia after she inhaled superheated air.

Goldie survived.

She avoided pneumonia.

Her burns are beginning to heal, Godfrey said on July 18.

Veterinarians told Godfrey she could pick up Goldie on Saturday, July 19.

“She’s out of the woods,” Godfrey said.

But Goldie’s recovery will likely be lengthy.

The horse is taking antibiotics, and Godfrey will apply salve to the burns.

Goldie will be confined to a stall, with fans to keep her cool and foil flies, for an extended period.

Godfrey doesn’t have room for Goldie in Huntington. The horse will stay initially with a friend in Middleton, Idaho, but Godfrey said she is looking for a place closer to Huntington.

The lack of space there is the reason Goldie was pastured on six acres near Hibbard Creek.

The fire started on the adjacent Daybreak Ranch, and burned across the six acres.

A group of firefighters helped rescue Goldie.

Firefighters’ stories

Adam Barry is a member of the Grande Ronde rappellers, firefighters who slide down ropes attached to a helicopter to reach remote fires. The crew is based at the La Grande Airport.

Barry, who is in his third year as a firefighter and second with the Grande Ronde rappellers, said the helicopter landed around 5:30 p.m. on July 15. He and another rappeller, Steve Distabio, were working on the fire when he saw Goldie.

Barry, who grew up riding his friends’ horses in California, said he Goldie was “totally freaked out” as the fire burned toward where she was pastured near Hibbard Creek.

He said he jumped over a fence and tried to reach her. But then the wind shifted, the fire moved rapidly uphill, and Goldie, frightened by the flames, ran through the fire.

Barry said he and Distabio continued to watch Goldie and eventually they were able to coax her to a fence that was cut.

Meanwhile, Buzz Harper, chief of the Keating Rural Fire District, and fellow Keating volunteers Steven Harper (Buzz’s son) and Brad Bottoms, were also trying to help rescue Goldie.

Buzz Harper said he stopped a passing firefighter who had a rope, and they fashioned that into a halter.

Barry said he led Goldie to a nearby building that had survived the fire.

“I just sat there and hung out with her, petted her,” he said. “She rested her head on my shoulder.”

Barry said that before Godfrey left with Goldie, he asked if he could give her his phone number, so he could get updates on Goldie’s condition.

“I’ve always had a soft spot for horses,” he said.

Barry said he was gratified to learn from Godfrey that Goldie had survived, and would be going home.

Godfrey was thankful for the efforts of Barry and the other firefighters.

“We’re just so grateful to the firefighters, the Baker County Sheriff’s Office, to everyone for all the prayers, compassion and love they have shown to us,” Godfrey said. “I just can’t thank them enough.”

Godfrey said she also appreciates those who have donated to the GoFundMe account she started to defray the significant veterinary and recovery bills.

As of Friday afternoon, July 18, the account had raised $370.

“Goldie means the world to us, and we’re determined not to give up on her,” Godfrey wrote on her GoFundMe page.

Goldie had a bone infection years ago after she was stuck in a pond and suffered cuts to her front legs. She’s prone to arthritis so she can’t be ridden, Godfrey said.

She planned to breed Goldie but hasn’t found the right stallion.

“She’s basically a pet,” Godfrey said.

“Her playful spirit, love for treats, and gentle heart have made her the boss and the cookie monster of our home,” Godfrey wrote on the GoFundMe page. “She brings us joy every day with her big personality and loving nature.”

The GoFundMe account is at gofund.me/dale-care-16jul.