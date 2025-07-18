News of Record for July 18, 2025 Published 10:27 am Friday, July 18, 2025

POLICE LOG

Baker City Police

Arrests, citations

SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Justin Marshall Robinson, 40, Baker City, 8:36 a.m. July 17 in the Boys Jungle just north of D Street beside the Leo Adler Memorial Parkway; cited and released.

Oregon State Police

Arrests, citations

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS, RECKLESS DRIVING, EXCEEDING 100 MPH: Rob Damrow, 62, Boise, 5:52 p.m. July 16 on Highway 30, Milepost 53

FAILURE TO PERFORM DUTIES OF A DRIVER IN COLLISION WITH PROPERTY DAMAGE: Luke Bailey Labonte, 39, Boulder, Colorado, 9:56 a.m. July 15 on Interstate 84, Milepost 293 eastbound; cited and released.