Governor signs bill allocating $1 million for rangeland fire protection associations, including the 3 in Baker County Published 7:11 am Friday, July 18, 2025

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek signed a bill Thursday, July 17, that allocates $1 million to support rangeland fire protection associations, including four in and near Baker County.

Kotek signed House Bill 3349. In addition to the $1 million, the law authorizes the Oregon Department of Forestry to donate or sell fire engines and other equipment to the associations, whose volunteer firefighters often are the first to arrive at blazes in remote areas.

“We’re facing larger fires than ever before in Eastern Oregon and across our state,” Kotek said in a press release. “Rangeland Fire Protection Associations have and will continue to be a first line of defense in rural communities, and it is important that we resource them. I am incredibly grateful for the resilience of these landowners who are volunteers dedicated to protecting their communities.”

“In rural Oregon, wildfire response often starts with neighbors, not sirens,” said Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, whose district includes Baker County. “HB 3349 helps ensure our Rangeland Fire Protection Associations are recognized and equipped to do the job safely and effectively. This is about honoring their commitment and making sure rural communities are part of the solution.”

Associations can use money from the bill for a variety of purposes, including firefighting and applying for federal grants.

Rangeland fire protection associations operate as independent associations of landowners that provide local wildfire protection. There are 28 RFPAs that provide fire protection across 17.6 million acres in Eastern and Central Oregon. Prior to this legislation, RFPAs had no direct access to ODF excess vehicles and supplies.

Baker County’s RFPAs include Burnt River, which covers 428 square miles in the southern part of the county; Lookout/Glasgow, 419 square miles in central and northern areas; and Greater Pine Valley, which covers 119 square miles in eastern Baker County.

The Ironside RFPA covers 556 square miles in northern Malheur County just south of Baker County.