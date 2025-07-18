Baker City woman accused of assaulting man, breaking phone, spitting on police officer Published 6:27 am Friday, July 18, 2025

A Baker City woman is charged with one felony and six misdemeanors after she allegedly assaulted two people and spit on a Baker City Police officer after she was arrested Wednesday evening, July 16, outside the Baker Elks Lodge.

Tyrah Robian Steele, 30, was arrested around 8 p.m. outside the lodge, 1896 Second St.

She was taken to the Baker County Jail. Judge Matt Shirtcliff in Baker County Circuit Court granted Steele a conditional release on Thursday, July 17. Conditions include that Steele not use or possess alcohol or illegal drugs, and that she not enter any bars or taverns.

She is scheduled to enter a plea to the seven charges on Aug. 11 at 9:45 a.m. in Baker County Circuit Court.

Steele is charged with one felony count, for aggravated assault, for allegedly spitting on Baker City Police officer Lance Woodward while she was sitting in his patrol car.

Steele is also charged with two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor, one count of fourth-degree assault and one count of resisting arrest, both Class A misdemeanors, and one count each of harassment and second-degree disorderly conduct, both Class B misdemeanors.

According to a probable cause affidavit written by Baker City Police officer Andrew Martin, Steele banged her fist on the side door at the Elks Lodge, demanding to be let in.

An employee, Dennis Anthony, came to the door and told Steele to go to the front door, according to the affidavit. According to witnesses, Steele scratched Anthony’s face, nose, ears and left forearm with her fingernails and broke his prescription classes, valued at about $400.

Martin wrote in his affidavit that a witness, John VanNorwick, tried to film the incident with his iPhone 13. Martin wrote that Steele grabbed the phone and smashed it on the ground. The phone, valued at about $400, was “completely destroyed,” Martin wrote.

“During the entire incident, she was screaming, cursing and yelling various things at everyone in the area,” Martin wrote.