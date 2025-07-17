Wallowa-Whitman National Forest ready for fire season Published 10:00 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

ENTERPRISE — Officials from the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest warned of a possible hot fire season this year, as it has been a couple years since serious blazes have broken out.

The agenda for the Wednesday, July 17, meeting erroneously stated it would be officials from the Umatilla National Forest, but it was Wallowa-Whitman Supervisor Shaun McKinney, Wallowa Mountains District Ranger Brian Anderson and Traci ZimmerTee from the Wallowa-Whitman who came to give an update on 2025 projects and how well prepared the forest is for the fire season.

“Last year, we were fortunate,” Anderson said. “There were fires all around us, but we got off light.”

McKinney said this year there would be a focus on salvage sales of timber, watersheds and preventing wildfires through engagement with the communities. He said there will be a public meeting July 21, 5-8 p.m. at the Cloverleaf Hall in Enterprise to take comments on the forest plan.

He emphasized the plan is seriously in need of updating.

“It came out in the 1990s,” he said. “There’s some good stuff there, but it needs to be updated, specifically with the science and experience we’ve gained.”

He said the revised plan will include “an uptick in forest harvest.”

McKinney also said how the Forest Service will partner with Idaho Power Co., which has a 50-year lease on Hells Canyon Dam for hydropower generation. He said the Forest Service also will partner with local communities and tribal governments. He said the projects planned will provide a variety of jobs, such as in recreation.

ZimmerTee acknowledged the high fire danger the region faces.

“The next couple of months we’ll be in the red and we’re expecting a higher-than-normal fire season,” she said.

She said she expects that by the fourth week of July the Wallowa-Whitman will increase restrictions for those entering the forest.

She said the forest is 88-98% staffed for firefighting resources.

“We’ve got a lot of good resources, but some engines are having mechanical issues,” she said.

She said people taking the opportunity to retire has the Forest Service a bit short on support staff.

“But as far as our boots-on-the-ground firefighters, we’re looking pretty good right now,” she said.

In other business, the county board also:

• Issued a drought declaration for the county. Collier said the commissioners have been working closely with Emergency Services Manager Paul Karvoski and watching conditions around the state. Hillock noted some ranchers in the northern end of the county had said they were anticipating having to bring water to their livestock. The drought declaration through which the county would request the governor to ask for assistance from the federal secretary of agriculture could bring the necessary economic aid to ranchers.

• Approved a shared road-maintenance agreement with the Forest Service. McKinney said that would allow the Forest Service to reimburse the county for some expenses incurred while maintaining roads the two entities share. Anderson emphasized that the Forest Service has a good working arrangement with the county and the Forest Service wishes to continue that.

• Approved an order on a writ of mandamus (amended) and mutual release for S&V Properties. The Wallowa County Circuit Court had ordered the county in 2024 to approve a conditional-use permit for S&V and the county had yet to do so, so the writ ensured the county’s approval.

• Agreed to cancel uncollectible personal and real property taxes as requested by county Assessor Ashley Immoos.

• Approved a 3% cost-of-living pay increase for most county employees.

• Agreed to pay $1,500 to American Legion Kruse Post 72 to help pay for bringing the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall replica to the county, which cost $4,100 and was here July 12. Collier said she went to the event at the Elks Lodge and many locals and people from out of town attended. The $1,500 will come from the Transient Lodging Tax Fund.

• Approved an agreement with Sagebrush Legal LLC as county counsel for professional services.

• Approved an agreement with Port 53 Technologies for an anti-virus software license.