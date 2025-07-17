News of Record for July 17, 2025 Published 6:42 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

POLICE LOG

Baker City Police

Arrests, citations

FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT, HARASSMENT, AGGRAVATED HARASSMENT, DISORDERLY CONDUCT, RESISTING ARREST, CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Tyrah Robian Steele, 30, Baker City, 7:59 p.m. July 16 in the 1800 block of Second Street; jailed.

CONTEMPT OF COURT (2 Baker County Justice Court warrants): Coty Daniel Duane Hanson, 29, Baker City, 12:27 p.m. July 14 at Fourth and Miller streets; jailed.

Baker County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests, citations

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Ira Alexander Hagerman, 33, La Grande, 7:57 p.m. July 16 at Pocahontas and Adams roads; cited and released.

Accident reports

July 15, 11:55 a.m. in the 3400 block of 13th Street; noninjury accident.

July 15, 9:54 a.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 293 westbound; injury accident.