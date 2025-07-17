Baker City fire chief seeks volunteer judges for department’s first chili cookoff Published 10:08 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

Baker City Fire Chief Michael Carlson is looking for local residents who can handle the heat.

But not from flames.

Something tastier.

Chili.

The fire department is planning its inaugural chili cookoff, and Carlson needs volunteer judges to sample the concoctions.

The competition is set for July 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the fire station, 1616 Second St.

Carlson, who started as fire chief April 1, said the concept for the cookoff started with the family dinners that happen at the station on the fifth Tuesday of a month if there is one.

The chili entries will be prepared by firefighters from the city and from the Oregon Department of Forestry.

Carlson plans to enter his own favorite recipe, too.

But he wanted to invited local residents to judge the dozen or so pots of chili he’s expecting will vie for the trophy — a bronze sculpture of a firefighter wielding a spoon and a pot of chili with a blue ribbon attached.

Judges are welcome to bring family members to serve as judges as well, Carlson said.

Anyone interested can email Carlson at firechief@bakercity.gov or call 541-523-3711. The deadline to volunteer is 5 p.m. on July 28.

Carlson said he would like to expand the chili cookoff in future years, and potentially schedule it during Miners Jubilee.

Fire department seeking part-time firefighters

The fire department is also seeking part-time firefighters.

There are four spots available. No experience is required, and the minimum age is 18.

Part-time firefighters, who are paid, can work up to 40 hours per month.

Open tryouts will happen Sept. 13, with more details to come.

Anyone interested can apply in person at the fire department, 1616 Second St., or online at bakercity.com/2241/Human-ResourcesEmployment-Opportunities