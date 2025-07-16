Veterans can apply for new rental cottages in Baker City Published 11:22 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Local veterans who need housing can apply to rent one of 12 cottages recently finished in Baker City.

Baker County Veteran Village consists of nine one-bedroom units and three two-bedroom cottages.

The development is just east of Elkhorn Village apartments and the Leo Adler Memorial Parkway, between H and F streets. The address is 1851 H St.

Gust Tsiatsos (his last name is pronounced “CHA-chuss”), owner of GCT Land Management in La Grande, built the complex after receiving almost $2 million from Oregon Housing and Community Services.

The Baker City development is similar to the 10-cottage Veterans Village Union County that Tsiatsos built in La Grande. It opened in the fall of 2021 and is fully occupied.

The homes are designed in the “tiny house” style, covering about 500 square feet. Each includes a fenced backyard.

Tsiatsos said on Tuesday, July 15, that he hopes to have an occupancy permit from Baker City within a month or so.

He had hoped to finish the project sooner, but workforce shortages and supply chain issues during the pandemic, as well as escalating construction costs, slowed progress.

Last summer, when the Northeast Oregon Housing Authority was acting as property manager, there was a waiting list of more than 30 veterans.

But management has shifted to Achieve Property Management, which is taking online applications at www.achievepropertygroup.com/

Kelly Fridy, administrative assistant for Tsiatsos’ company, said they are “excited to announce completion” of the Baker City veteran village and to take applications.

Rick Gloria, Baker County’s veteran services officer, said the 12 units are a welcome addition to housing options for local veterans.

To qualify to rent one of the units, veterans must have an income less than 60% of the Oregon median.

Gloria said the Baker Elks Lodge will help veterans who need furniture. Veterans can call him at 541-523-8223.