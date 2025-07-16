Community Connection reduces free transportation schedule due to loss of federal grants Published 12:14 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Community Connection has cut hours for its free public transit in Baker County due to the loss of $225,000 in federal grants.

Joe Hayes, Baker County manager for Community Connection of Northeast Oregon, told Baker County commissioners Wednesday morning, July 16, that the agency laid off two part-time bus drivers and its full-time transportation manager.

The lack of a guarantee for the federal dollars, as of July 1, also has led to reductions in bus schedules in Union and Wallowa counties, Hayes said.

The federal cuts stem from a dispute between Oregon and the Trump administration, Hayes said.

The Federal Transit Administration, acting under an executive order from Trump, requires states that receive money through a particular federal program sign a contract stating they will comply with federal immigration enforcement.

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek declined to sign, saying the contract violated state law.

Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield joined with 19 other states in a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Transportation, claiming that withholding the transit grants exceeds the agency’s jurisdiction.

Although a court has issued a temporary injunction that frees up some federal dollars, Hayes said Community Connection is reducing its spending for now. He said the federal government reimburses Community Connection for transportation it offers, including a program specifically for senior and disabled riders.

Hayes said he ‘s optimistic that the federal grants will resume, but possibly not until next spring.

He said Community Connection is using some of its reserves — $180,000 for the three-county region, including $67,000 in Baker County — to limit the cuts in service.

Hayes said Community Connection has not reduced its service taking people to medical appointments, as that money comes from a separate contract.

Community Connection has reduced hours for its on-demand ride service and for its trolley, which runs on a scheduled route.

The new, and previous daily schedules:

Monday

• On-demand

9:30 a.m. to noon, 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Previous schedule: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Trolley

9:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Previous schedule: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday

• On-demand

8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Previous schedule: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Trolley

9:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Previous schedule: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday

• On-demand

9:30 a.m. to noon and 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Previous schedule: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Trolley

9:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Previous schedule: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday

• On-demand

10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Previous schedule: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Trolley

9:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Previous schedule: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday

• On-demand

9:30 a.m. to noon, 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Previous schedule: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Trolley

9:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Previous schedule: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.