COLUMN: Pondering the neighborhood cacophony of a distant childhood Published 4:14 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

I grew up in what could be described, with no great exaggeration, as a quiet neighborhood.

Which I suppose it was except when the local gaggle of kids, who numbered about a dozen, were immersed in a raucous game of baseball on my street, North Fern Avenue.

(A manhole cover served as home plate.)

Or rolling, Hells Angels-style but without the leather, tattoos and felonious intent, along the sidewalks on our bicycles.

(Sometimes with playing cards attached with clothes pins to the spokes, adhering to the childhood credo that if a little cacophony is good, then a lot is better. A concept that reached its apotheosis on the Fourth of July, when the fireworks came out.)

Or engaged in any of a number of other pursuits, all the sole province of children too young to drive, that defy the very notions of placidity and decorum.

Which is to say that I recall the neighborhood in Stayton as a rather rambunctious place.

It was quiet in the sense that we were many miles from an airport where jet planes go.

And too far from a highway to hear even the soft hum of passing traffic.

There was never a murder, and the police presence mainly consisted of an occasional benign patrol.

But I don’t believe my street was anything like silent, its tranquility interrupted only by the soothing buzz of distant lawnmowers and the breeze brushing against the leaves of the maples and oaks and sweet gums.

We kids made quite a racket.

And because we were outside much of the time, in fair weather and foul, and often until after dusk, it seems to me that certain among our neighbors would have disputed anyone describing their environs as quiet.

I had reason to plumb these distant memories recently while talking with my brother-in-law, Chuck Britton.

He’s about my age — I’m 54 — and we both spent our childhoods in small towns, Chuck in Baker City, me in Stayton.

We were pondering how the pastimes of children have changed in the four decades or so since either of us was still able to while away most of a day with nothing but a bicycle or a basketball hoop to occupy us.

We agreed, reflecting on our own children, that things have changed, and probably dramatically.

Kids still ride bicycles and shoot baskets, to be sure.

But Chuck and I concurred that they spend quite a lot more hours indoors than we did — even on days when the weather is ideal for an epic whiffleball tournament or experiencing the unique exhilaration of seeing how high you can hurl a steel-tipped lawn dart.

The banishment of those once ubiquitous missiles, I fear, will within a couple generations deprive our language of such piquant phrases as “penetrating trauma” and “punctured quadriceps.”

Such are the sacrifices of progress in a safety-obsessed culture.

Our conversation naturally veered to the question of decibels.

Is the typical small-town neighborhood, we wondered — the sorts of streets where each of us got up to our hijinks — notably more serene than during the 1970s?

We supposed, the both of us, that the answer is almost certainly yes.

The relatively scarcity of children, with their great capacity to generate a rich range of noises, must affect the audible atmosphere.

And even when kids go outdoors they’re apt to stuff in their earbuds, a private concert for one.

Music endures no matter the generation, of course. But to include tunes in our outdoor activities we hauled along boomboxes that would burden a stout wheelbarrow. And if we were fortunate we had a model with detachable speakers, which ensured the din infiltrated every backyard on the block.

(I still feel a trifle guilty for subjecting my neighbors to endless repetitions of “My Sharona.”)

I’ve thought about this occasionally since Chuck and I kicked around the topic, and I was at times afflicted with that maudlin version of nostalgia that leaves you pining for a time and place to which you can’t return.

But mostly pining for the person you once were, a person you have a great affinity for but who you sometimes can scarcely remember.

A person who, unlike you, knows how to put playing cards on your bike’s spokes and to get them just right, so that every pass down the sidewalk sounds like a gang of bootleggers letting loose with their Tommy guns.