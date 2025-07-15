500-acre fire reported near Snake River about 12 miles north of Huntington; Snake River Road closed Published 3:19 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

1/4 Swipe or click to see more A tanker drops retardant ahead of the Daybreak Fire about 12 miles north of Huntington on July 15, 2025. (Olivia Jacoby photo) 2/4 Swipe or click to see more A tanker drops retardant ahead of the Daybreak Fire about 12 miles north of Huntington on July 15, 2025. (Olivia Jacoby photo) 3/4 Swipe or click to see more The Daybreak Fire burning about 12 miles north of Huntington on July 15, 2025. (Al Crouch, BLM/Contributed Photo) 4/4 Swipe or click to see more A single-engine tanker drops retardant ahead of the Daybreak Fire burning about 12 miles north of Huntington on July 15, 2025. (Al Crouch, BLM/Contributed Photo)

A fire that apparently started when a tractor caught fire is burning near Hibbard Creek, just west of Brownlee Reservoir about 12 miles north of Huntington.

The Daybreak Fire, named for a ranch along Hibbard Creek, was estimated at 500 acres as of 6:15 p.m. The Snake River Road, the gravel route that connects Huntington to Richland, is closed, said Ashley McClay, public information officer for the Baker County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire threatens two homes and several outbuildings, said Larisa Bogardus, public information officer for the Vale District. No evacuation notices had been issued as of 4 p.m.

The fire is burning in grass on both sides of the Snake River Road, Bogardus said. Gusty north winds were pushing the fire downhill as of 4 p.m.

Jason Yencopal, Baker County’s emergency management director, said he is en route to the area. He said officials will notify people if evacuations are needed.

A sheriff’s office marine deputy is also patrolling on Brownlee Reservoir in the area.

A BLM fire crew is working on the fire, and three additional engines and four single-engine air tankers are en route, Bogardus said.

Six additional single-engine tankers, and two multi-engine tankers, have also been ordered, Bogardus said.

Helicopters are dropping water on the fire. An MD-87 jet tanker, a converted passenger plane that can carry 3,000 gallons of fire retardant, was arriving from Redmond around 5:05 p.m.

Volunteers from Huntington Rural and the Burnt River and Vale rangeland fire protection associations are also headed to the fire, Bogardus said.

Hibbard Creek is about a mile north of Morgan Creek, a mile south of Fox Creek and two miles south of Connor Creek. The Daybreak Ranch is along Hibbard Creek west of the Snake River Road. There is also an historic cemetery on the edge of Brownlee Reservoir just east of the Snake River Road.

The terrain is steep, with a mixture of grass and sagebrush.