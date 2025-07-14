News of Record for July 14, 2025 Published 6:00 am Monday, July 14, 2025

POLICE LOG

Baker City Police

Arrests, citations

SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING, SECOND-DEGREE DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Christina Diane East, 53, transient, 6:52 p.m. July 13 in the 2200 block of Broadway Street; cited and released.

MENACING: Seth Joseph Klassen, 36, Baker City, 2:50 a.m. July 13 in the 1400 block of Elm Street; jailed.

SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Ernesto Ray Lopez Villalvazo, 19, transient, 12:40 a.m. July 13 in the 1100 block of Elm Street; cited and released.

CONTEMPT OF COUR T (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Tiffany Rena Williams, 41, Baker City, 9:21 p.m. July 10 at 10th and C streets; cited and released.

Baker County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests, citations

DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED: Nathaniel Leeland Brown, 42, Baker City, 10 p.m. July 13 at Fifth and Front streets in Haines; cited and released.

Oregon State Police

Arrests, citations

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS, RECKLESS DRIVING, RECKLESSLY ENDANGERING ANOTHER PERSON (4 counts), POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE: Gail Ann Dobson, 61, 4:16 p.m. July 12 pm Campbell Street near Best Frontage Road; jailed.

Accident reports

July 13, 11:07 p.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 299 eastbound; noninjury accident.

July 13, 2:30 p.m. on Highway 7, Milepost 27, injury accident with patient transferred to LifeFlight.

July 13, 1:29 p.m. at Third Street and Washington Avenue; noninjury accident.

July 13, 2:05 a.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 299 eastbound; injury accident with patient taken by ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City.

July 12, 9:14 p.m. at Pocahontas and Ponderosa roads; noninjury accident.

July 11, 12:15 p.m. in the 1100 block of Campbell Street; noninjury accident.

July 11, 1:31 a.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 304 eastbound; injury accident, patient refused transport by ambulance.