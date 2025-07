Miners Jubilee 2025: Schedule Published 7:00 am Monday, July 14, 2025

BAKER CITY — Miners Jubilee returns in 2025 with most events July 18-20.

Thursday, July 17

5 p.m.: Miners Jubilee Senior Dance and Dinner, organized by Settlers Park and hosted by the Baker Elks Lodge, 1896 Second St. Open to the public.

Friday, July 18

9 a.m.-6 p.m.: Vendors open, Geiser-Pollman Park

10 a.m.: Family Fun Zone opens, Geiser-Pollman Park

11 a.m.: Miners Trail Passport Walk

7 p.m.: Live music with Slapjack Casualty and Bag of Hammers, Court Plaza, downtown Baker City

7 p.m.: Bronc Riding Challenge of Champions, Baker County Fairgrounds

Saturday, July 19

7 a.m.: Baker City Lions Club breakfast, Geiser-Pollman Park

8 a.m.: Miners Jubilee Fun Run, downtown Baker City

9 a.m.-6 p.m.: Vendors open, Geiser-Pollman Park

10 a.m.: Family Fun Zone opens, Geiser-Pollman Park

11 a.m.: Miners Jubilee parade, downtown Baker City

11 a.m.: Quail Ridge Golf Course Miners Jubilee golf tournament

2 p.m.: Lions Club cornhole tournament, Geiser-Pollman Park

2 p.m.: Oregon State Gold Panning Championships hosted by the Eastern Oregon Mining Association, Geiser-Pollman Park

7 p.m.: Live music with Andrew Sheppard and David Henry, Court Plaza, downtown Baker City

7 p.m.: Bull Riding Challenge of Champions, Baker County Fairgrounds

Sunday, July 20

7 a.m.: Baker City Lions Club breakfast, Geiser-Pollman Park

9 a.m.-1 p.m.: Vendors open, Geiser-Pollman Park

10 a.m.: Family Fun Zone opens, Geiser-Pollman Park

Noon: Passport raffle drawing

5 p.m.: Miners Jamboree featuring Darci Carlson, the “outlaw of country music,” Baker County Event Center, 2600 East St. $10 entry

