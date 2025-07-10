Halfway man arrested on multiple felony charges for allegedly abusing two girls between 2011 and 2014 Published 8:23 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

A Halfway man was arrested Wednesday, July 9, at his home on multiple felony charges for sexual crimes.

Zachariah Scott Peer, 41, was arrested at 5:38 p.m. by Deputy Robert Henshaw of the Baker County Sheriff’s Office, according to the Baker County Dispatch log. Police had a search warrant for Peer’s home.

Peer is charged with one count of first-degree sodomy, three counts of first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration.

Ashley McClay, public information officer for the sheriff’s office, said Thursday morning that she is working on a press release about the arrest. McClay said the Peer’s arrest is part of an ongoing investigation.

According to a probable cause affidavit written by Henshaw, Peer abused two girls between 2011 and 2014. The two were between the ages of 7 and 10 at the time, according to the affidavit. Henshaw wrote that he interviewed one of the victims in early June, the other in early July. One victim told Henshaw that Peer had abused her on a “nightly basis” and that there were more than 1,000 incidents. The crimes allegedly occurred in Baker County.

All six charges are Measure 11 offenses in Oregon, which means they include mandatory minimum prison terms on conviction. The minimum sentence for first-degree sodomy and first-degree unlawful sexual penetration is 8 years and 4 months. The minimum sentence for first-degree sexual abuse is 6 years and 3 months.

This story will be updated.