Baker School Board appoints Sadie Lindell to fill vacancy Published 5:25 pm Thursday, July 10, 2025

The Baker School Board has appointed Sadie Lindell to fill a vacancy on the five-member board.

The three board members — Andrew Bryan, Jessica Dougherty and Julie Huntington — voted during a special meeting Thursday, July 10, to appoint Lindell to replace Chris Hawkins, who resigned in June.

Lindell and Susan Yen will be sworn in during the board’s July 15 meeting.

Yen and Lindell both ran for the board in May, with Yen winning the two-person race.

“When Chris Hawkins announced during the June 17, 2025, board meeting that he planned to step down from the board at the end of the month, the entire board at that time — including Past chairs Travis Cook and Chris Hawkins — considered who might be a good appointment to fill the vacancy,” Bryan said. “Ms. Lindell is a mother of young children in our schools and showed her strong interest in serving our community in this capacity during the recent election. We look forward to having both her and Ms. Yen on our school board.”

Casey Hallgarth, Baker school superintendent, said “Ms. Lindell and Ms. Yen both have a lot of great ideas and an exemplary willingness to serve. I am excited to work with them.”