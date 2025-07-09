Road over Hells Canyon Dam closed part of the day July 22-23 Published 6:01 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

OXBOW — The road over Hells Canyon Dam will be closed July 22-23 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from noon to 3:30 p.m. Pacific time while Idaho Power Company crews do regular maintenance on the dam.

Drivers can cross the dam before 7 a.m. or from 11 a.m. to noon both days. Workers will be using a large crane on the dam, which will block traffic in both directions.

Pedestrians might be able to cross the dams at times when workers decide it is safe.

The dam is on the Snake River about 20 miles north of Oxbow.