Forest Service seeking information about fire that destroyed historic guard station in Wallowa County

Published 11:18 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

By Jayson Jacoby | Baker City Herald

The historic Forest Service Memaloose Guard Station in Wallowa County burned in late June 2025. (U.S. Forest Service/Contributed Photo)

The U.S. Forest Service is asking for the public’s help as the agency investigates the fire that destroyed the historic Memaloose Guard Station on the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest in Wallowa County in late June.

The fire happened on June 22, according to a press release from the Wallowa-Whitman.

The Forest Service Law Enforcement and Investigations branch is investigating the fire, and agents are asking anyone who may have been in the area around that time to share any information.

Members of the public with information are encouraged to contact the Forest Service tipline by phone at 541-618-2154 or by email at SM.FS.R6TipHotLine@usda.gov.

The guard station is on Lightning Creek southeast of Imnaha, near the Hat Point Lookout.

