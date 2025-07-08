Temperatures hits 95 at Baker City Airport, making it hottest day so far in 2025
Published 2:08 pm Tuesday, July 8, 2025
Tuesday, July 8, is officially the hottest day of 2025.
So far.
The temperature had reached 95 degrees at the Baker City Airport as of 2 p.m.
The tops the year’s previous apex of 92 degrees on May 31.
The peak in June was 91, on the 9th and 30th. The high was also 91 on July 1 and 7.
The National Weather Service is forecasting a high of 97 today. The temperature typically hits its daily maximum around 5 p.m. this time of year.
The average high for July 8 is 84 degrees.