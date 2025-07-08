From beards to polos to coolers, Stout and Stave in downtown Baker City seeks to have men’s needs covered Published 6:30 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more Megan, left, and Marco Jasso stand in their new Baker City store, Stout and Stave, on July 7, 2025. The couple sell a variety of merchandise intended to appeal to men, including beard care products, T-shirts and polo shirts, and spices and seasonings for grilling. (Jayson Jacoby/Baker City Herald) 2/3 Swipe or click to see more Marco, left, and Megan Jasso demonstrate their line of Kanga insulated coolers at their new store in downtown Baker City, Stout and Stave, on July 7, 2025. Their 18-month-old son, Malone, stands beside Megan. (Jayson Jacoby/Baker City Herald) 3/3 Swipe or click to see more Marco, left, and Megan Jasso stand in their new Baker City store, Stout and Stave, on July 7, 2025. (Jayson Jacoby/Baker City Herald)

Megan and Marco Jasso sell a variety of products but what they really peddle might be more aptly described as a lifestyle.

The niche they want to fill with Stout and Stave, their new business in downtown Baker City, is a “gentlemen’s store,” Megan said.

But it’s really multiple niches rather than only one.

You can buy a polo shirt or a T-shirt at Stout and Stave.

But you can also procure a steel cocktail shaker, a glass in which to pour your libation, spices to season the steak you’re grilling, and a hat and pair of sunglasses to stave off the sun while you’re wielding the tongs.

Among many other items.

The couple, who have an 18-month-old son, Malone, and are expecting their second child this fall, moved to Baker City in January from Dallas, Texas.

They learned about Baker City a few years ago from a friend who moved here.

The Jassos visited a few times and enjoyed the town, in particular the friendly people they met.

“We fell in love with the community,” Megan, 34, said.

Their plan to open a store predates their interest in Baker City.

“We’ve wanted to be business owners since we’ve been together,” Megan said.

The couple met a decade ago in Dallas and were married four years ago.

“We were waiting for the right town,” said Marco, 37.

They chose Baker City not only because the people they met during their visits welcomed them. They also liked the business atmosphere downtown. And the couple preferred a small town to raise their family.

Dallas, with a population of about 1.3 million, wasn’t an option.

As for their business model, the Jassos envisioned a store that catered to men.

Based on their trips to Baker City starting in 2022, they decided their vision would fill a void in the local retail mix.

The name is a sort of play on words, the couple said.

Stout, Megan said, is an adjective associated with men.

And stave reflects Marco’s longtime interest in spirits — the liquor version.

One of the definitions for stave is a wooden plank used to make barrels in which whiskey and other liquors are aged.

Stout and Stave’s shelves are also reflected, as it were, in Marco’s long, thick beard.

One section in the shop is devoted to beard care products, including items made from 100% botanicals.

Marco said he has tested many products on his own facial hair, and stocked the store with the ones he likes best.

That’s the approach the couple has taken with much of their merchandise — selling the brands they use themselves.

The list includes Kanga insulated coolers, which are designed to keep canned beverages chilled without ice. Stout and Stave’s selection of coolers includes a model designed specifically for pickleball players, complete with a pocket to hold a paddle.

The attire, focusing on T-shirts and polos, are SPF-rated for sun protection.

The idea, the couple said, is to sell shirts that are suitable for “cocktail hour, the golf course, dinner, or wearing at work.”

Stout and Stave also has a section devoted to “dad and me” — with shirts in kid sizes as well as books.

Megan said they try to find suppliers that are owned by veterans — “I come from a heavily veteran family,” she said — or that are, like themselves, small businesses.

The couple said everyone they have met in Baker City, including many small business owners, has supported their endeavors, including Chelsa Mitchell, who owns the building, at 1798 Main St., where they opened Stout and Stave. Mitchell operated the Mad Habit Boutique in the building, at the corner of Main and Valley, for many years.

The Jassos also are grateful for Jeff Nelson, who works as a small business advisor for Blue Mountain Community College and helped the couple with their business plan and other preparations.

“Everyone wants everyone else to succeed, which has been huge,” Megan said.

She has kept her job — she works remotely — to give the couple financial stability as they start their retail career.

But Marco, who left a career in the mortgage and finance industry, said their ultimate goal is to be business owners rather than work in “the corporate world.”

“We want to be able to spend time with our kids as they grow up,” he said.

Stout and Stave had a soft opening on Saturday, July 5.

To start, the store hours are Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Stout and Stave will be closed Sunday through Tuesday, but the Jassos said they’ll adjust the schedule based on customer response.

The store’s grand opening will be Friday, July 11, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony.