LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL: Baker all-stars split first 2 games at state tournament Published 5:53 am Monday, July 7, 2025

Baker’s 9-10-11-year-old all-star softball team won its first game at the state tournament Saturday, July 5, in Wilsonville.

Baker, which advanced to state by winning the district tournament in late June in La Grande, beat Taborville 6-0 in its opening game.

Baker lost its second game 14-8 to Tigard on Sunday, July 6.

Baker still has a path to the state title, though, as it will play Phoenix/Talent today at 7:30 p.m. Baker will need to win that game, and then two more games in its bracket, to advance to the championship round, where it would need to win two straight games to claim the state title.

Baker junior baseball all-stars at state

Another Baker all-star team, junior baseball, also won the district tournament to qualify for the state event at Klamath Falls.

Baker opens play Friday, July 11, against Hood River at 3 p.m.