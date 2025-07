Fire crews working on blaze near Catherine Creek Published 4:06 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

Three fire engines have responded to a half-acre wildfire reported about 11:30 a.m. Monday, July 7, near Catherine Creek about 12 miles southeast of Union.

The Little Meadow Fire is near Forest Road 2038, in the Lick Creek area west of the North Fork Catherine Creek Campground.

The cause of the fire wasn’t listed as of 4 p.m. The blaze was contained Monday afternoon.