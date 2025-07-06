July 4 ties record for coolest high temperature, breaks rainfall record Published 12:37 pm Sunday, July 6, 2025

The storm that soaked much of Baker County on Independence Day broke one weather record and tied another at the Baker City Airport.

The rainfall total of 0.39 of an inch broke the previous record for July 4 of 0.16, set in 1950.

Records at the airport date to 1944.

The high temperature of 63 degrees tied the record for lowest high temperature for July 4, set in 1975.

The average high temperature at the airport on the Fourth of July is 82 degrees.