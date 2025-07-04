News of Record for July 4, 2025 Published 8:17 am Friday, July 4, 2025

POLICE LOG

Baker City Police

Arrests, citations

FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT (domestic), HARASSMENT, INTERFERING WITH MAKING A REPORT: Daniel Raymond Croucher, 65, Baker City, 5:59 p.m. July 3 in the 1900 block of 17th Street; jailed.

FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT (domestic), HARASSMENT: Jerry Dean Littleton, 57, Baker City, 2:32 p.m. July 3 in the 1800 block of Main Street; jailed.

DRIVING WHILE REVOKED: Frank Nathan McNair, 45, Baker City, 8:57 a.m. July 2 at Fourth and Carter streets; cited and released.

Accident reports

July 3, 9:48 p.m. on Highway 203, Milepost 38B; noninjury accident.

July 3, 11:32 a.m. at Campbell and Resort streets; injury accident with patient taken by ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City.

July 3, 9:43 a.m. on Sunridge Lane; noninjury accident.